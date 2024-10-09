Comerica Park bag policy: What you can and cannot bring to Detroit Tigers playoff games

Headed to the Detroit Tigers American League Divisional Series (ALDS) games against the Cleveland Guardians this week? Don't miss them by bringing something not allowed.

All items will be inspected before you enter the ballpark, and some items, such as bags, must meet certain guidelines. For example, single-compartment bags, wallets, and clutches that are smaller than 4 inches by 6 inches by 1 ½ inches, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted. Bags, purses, and clutches larger than this are not allowed.

Items allowed at Comerica Park

Binoculars

Blankets

Point-and-shoot camera (Professional &/or commercial cameras with interchangeable or detachable lenses are not allowed)

Juice boxes, only if you have children in your party or for medical needs

Headphones

Knitting needles

Only medical bags and diaper bags. All bags, purses, backpacks, (except medical or diaper bags) are prohibited.

Only plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party

Seat cushions

Signs and banners (any wave flags, banners, signs, or other items that are affixed to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic, or any other hard material and that is more than 11" x 17"in length are prohibited)

Single - compartment wallets smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5", with or without a handle or strap are permitted.

Small radios

Battery-operated/ rechargeable, handheld fans

Battery-operated coats, gloves, and vests

Baseball mitts/gloves

One factory-sealed clear plastic bottle of unflavored water per guest

Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)

Only small collapsible umbrellas (Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are prohibited)

Items not allowed at Comerica Park