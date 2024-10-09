Comerica Park bag policy: What you can and cannot bring to Detroit Tigers playoff games
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Headed to the Detroit Tigers American League Divisional Series (ALDS) games against the Cleveland Guardians this week? Don't miss them by bringing something not allowed.
All items will be inspected before you enter the ballpark, and some items, such as bags, must meet certain guidelines. For example, single-compartment bags, wallets, and clutches that are smaller than 4 inches by 6 inches by 1 ½ inches, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted. Bags, purses, and clutches larger than this are not allowed.
VIEW: Detroit parking and transportation guide
Items allowed at Comerica Park
- Binoculars
- Blankets
- Point-and-shoot camera (Professional &/or commercial cameras with interchangeable or detachable lenses are not allowed)
- Juice boxes, only if you have children in your party or for medical needs
- Headphones
- Knitting needles
- Only medical bags and diaper bags. All bags, purses, backpacks, (except medical or diaper bags) are prohibited.
- Only plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party
- Seat cushions
- Signs and banners (any wave flags, banners, signs, or other items that are affixed to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic, or any other hard material and that is more than 11" x 17"in length are prohibited)
- Single-compartment wallets smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5", with or without a handle or strap are permitted.
- Small radios
- Battery-operated/ rechargeable, handheld fans
- Battery-operated coats, gloves, and vests
- Baseball mitts/gloves
- One factory-sealed clear plastic bottle of unflavored water per guest
- Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)
- Only small collapsible umbrellas (Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are prohibited)
Items not allowed at Comerica Park
- Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)
- Marijuana or illegal narcotics, including accessories or paraphernalia associated with marijuana or illegal narcotics use.
- Animals (except approved service animals or service animals in training)
- All bags, purses, backpacks, (except medical or diaper bags). Single compartment wallets smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5", with or without a handle or strap are permitted.
- Noisemaking devices: air horns, fog horns, bullhorns, thunder sticks, cowbells, bells, horns, kazoos, whistles, vuvuzelas, didgeridoos and other noisemakers
- Beach balls or other inflatable itemsBeverages (except juice boxes with children in your party or for medical needs)
- Bottles and liquid containers (glass, plastic, and aluminum)
- Coolers
- Smoking of any kind (cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vaping, etc.)
- Fireworks or any types of explosives
- Laser pointers, any device that could create an optical illusion, or any similar devices
- Professional &/or commercial cameras with interchangeable or detachable lenses
- Baseball bats, hockey sticks, clubs, poles, brooms, selfie-sticks, fishing nets or poles, signs attached to signs, missile-like objects that can be thrown
- Video and/or sound recording devices including laptops, tablets, iPads and/or Go Pros
- Skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, hover boards or any personalized recreational vehicles
- Weapons of any kind (including firearms, pocketknives, pepper spray, mace), toy or fake weapons (including squirt guns or super soakers)
- Frisbees
- Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drones): Use of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (collectively, "Aircraft Systems") at the venue, including the surrounding parking areas, is strictly prohibited at all times without prior written approval from Ilitch Sports + Entertainment/313 Presents. Violations of this policy will result in possible arrest and/or confiscation of the
- Unmanned Aircraft System
- Large Banners and Flags: guests are not permitted to use or wave flags, banners, signs, or other items that are affixed to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic, or any other hard material and that is more than 11" x 17"in length.
- Outside food
- Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas