Detroit City FC to take on Louisville City in U.S. Open Cup after Tuesday's big win

Detroit City Football Club and Louisville City will meet at Keyworth Stadium in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

The teams have played each other before during the Cup – Louisville defeated DCFC in 2016.

Heading into this match, Louisville City is unbeaten and ranked first in the USL Championship Eastern Conference. DCFC is ranked fourth.

Detroit moved up to this round after defeating Columbus Crew on Tuesday in Hamtramck. It was the first time Detroit City faced a Major League Soccer opponent, and gave the team the chance to show what it's made of.

The date and time haven't been announced yet.

DCFC has played in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup before, each time as an amateur team, but this is the first time the team has made it to the third round.

The U.S. Open Cup is a single-game, knockout basis championship that brings together amateur and professional teams.

Teams that continue to advance through the 2022 competition will play the final match in September.