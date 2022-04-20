Late goal propels Detroit City FC to victory over MLS' Columbus Crew

Detroit City Football Club defeated Major League Soccer team Columbus Crew with a late goal Tuesday night at Keyworth Stadium.

DCFC was facing its first MLS opponent in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Columbus scored first and maintained control of the ball for most of the first half, but DCFC came back in the second half to tie it up. Then, midfielder Maxi Rodriguez scored the winning goal during a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

DCFC has played in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup before, each time as an amateur team, but this is the first time the team has made it to the third round.

The U.S. Open Cup is a single-game, knockout basis championship that brings together amateur and professional teams.

Teams that continue to advance through the 2022 competition will play the final match in September.

This season is DCFC's first time playing in the United States Soccer League Championship. The team joined the USL after playing several seasons in the National Independent Soccer Association.