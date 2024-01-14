Detroit Lions to play Sunday in NFC divisional round

article

It's happened, Detroit. The Lions have won a playoff game. Next up – the divisional round.

We know the day but we don't know the opponent, yet. That will be determined Sunday night in Tampa where the Buccaneers welcome the Philadelphia Eagles. The winner gets to come to the Motor City.

The NFL has set the Lions game for Sunday at 3 p.m. in Detroit.

The Lions get the second home game after the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day on Sunday. The Cowboys were the 2-seed while the Lions were the 3-seed.

Detroit won the game on the back of the offense in the first half but it was the defense in the second half that secured the victory with two massive redzone stops plus a crucial stop at midfield under 5 minutes.