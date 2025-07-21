Detroit Lions training camp special: WATCH

article

We are TEN DAYS away from the first Lions preseason game of the 2025 season!

The Lions fell short of their goal last season after a dreadful appearance against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

After winning the NFC North for the second straight year, the Lions have some work to do after losing both coordinators.

This year, the Lions get the first spotlight of the NFL preseason: The Hall of Fame game.

The Lions will head to Canton to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31 in the annual game. The Lions get the first crack at the preseason and get a total of four preseason games to get ready for the NFL regular season.

On Monday, July 21, ten full days before that opening preseason game, we're diving in to preview the Lions season.

FOX 2 is the Home of the Lions and Dan Miller sits down with head coach Dan Campbell, QB Jared Goff, and DE Aidan Hutchinson.

The storylines this year will run the gamut - from the new coordinators on both sides of the ball, the return of Hutchinson, and a new center snapping to Goff. There's a lot coming in year five of the Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era.

You'll want to hear why Goff is confident in the transition to a new offensive coordinator and why Kerby Joseph is "pissing him off" in the first two days of training camp.

Plus, nine months after a gruesome leg injury ended Hutchinson's season, he details what the rehab and return has been like for him and for the group overall.

The Detroit Lions have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL. With 7 national TV appearances, including the Thanksgiving game and now a Christmas Day game, the Lions will be everywhere all season.

They're already going to have to do it without starting DL Levi Onwuzurike, who tore his ACL in the offseason.

After a franchise-record 15-2 season capping back-to-back division titles, the Lions are in high demand with seven national television games. The Lions will also have six 4 p.m. games in featured late afternoon match ups.