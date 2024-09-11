Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Bucs: How to watch and stream

article

Stop us if this sounds familiar: The Lions just beat the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field and will welcome the Tampa Bay Bucs into Detroit this weekend.

In a strange parallel to the NFC Playoffs in January, the Lions beat the Rams this past weekend and now play the Bucs – with both games happening at Ford Field.

On the shoulder of Jared Goff and the legs of David Montgomery and Jameson Williams, the Lions beat the Rams 26-20 on Sunday Night Football. Now they turn their attention to another NFC playoff team in the Bucs.

It's going to come at the sacrifice of a bit of rest as the game went into overtime – ending just before midnight on Sunday.

"Look, it is hard to sleep after any game, especially when you get home at 1:00 or 2:00 or whatever that was," head coach Dan Campbell said Monday afternoon. "Your mind is racing, thinking about all the different things that went right or wrong, and it is impossible to sleep no matter how tired you are."

What time is the Lions-Bucs game?

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Bucs at Ford Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

It will be the first time the teams have played since linebacker Derrick Barnes' game-sealing interception preserving the 31-23 win last year in the Divisional playoff round last year.

FOX 2's coverage starts early Sunday morning at Eastern Market where Charlie Langton, Maurielle Lue, and Ryan Ermanni will be joined by Chef Bobby for a Lions tailgate.

At 9 a.m., we'll wrap our tailgate coverage – but catch First & North where we'll wrap up the NFC North's week one and preview the games this weekend.

Then at 10 a.m., we're gearing you up for the game with Lions Gameday Live from Ford Field with Dan Miller, Jennifer Hammond, and Woody Woodriffe.

How to watch the Lions-Bucs on FOX 2

FOX 2 is the home of the Detroit Lions and you catch every snap this week on FOX 2 and the FOX SPORTS app.

As much as we would love to stream the game here as well – we can't.

So take us with you on your tailgate by downloading FOX LOCAL on your connected device. Get on WiFi and stream our pre-game coverage live all morning long!

Then download the FOX SPORTS app and authenticate with your cable or TV provider – and you're in!

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.