Detroit Pistons announcer George Blaha out for rest of season due to medical procedure

Detroit Pistons broadcaster George Blaha will miss the rest of the NBA season due to a medical procedure.

Blaha, who started his career with the team in 1976, will undergo a heart bypass procedure Tuesday.

"I am disappointed to miss the remainder of the season, but my health is the number one priority right now, and I have a great team of doctors guiding my short-term and long-term health," Blaha said. "I’m grateful that they caught my issue early and they expect a full recovery. I look forward to getting back to full speed with rest and rehabilitation during the offseason and returning next year for my 47th season calling games for the Pistons."

Blaha was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2008, and has called more than 3,200 regular season games and more than 260 playoff games.

"George is part of our family and he and his wife, Mary, have our full support every step of the way," said Pistons owner Tom Gores. "George is in the best of care and in great spirits. We join his many fans, friends and colleagues in wishing him a full and speedy recovery."