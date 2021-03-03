Detroit Pistons to welcome fans back to games after state eases arena COVID-19 restrictions

Fans will soon be able to attend Detroit Pistons games after the COVID-19 pandemic led to event restrictions.

The team announced that a limited number of tickets will be available for games this season, starting with the March 17 game against the Raptors.

This change comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on event restrictions Tuesday. One of those changes included allowing venues that seat more than 10,000 people, such as Little Caesars Arena, to have 750 attendees.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster and the Detroit Pistons website at 10 a.m. Thursday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 28: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Dennis Smith Jr. #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on February 28, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

"In preparation for hosting a limited number of fans during these challenging times, we are grateful to work closely with state and local health professionals, the NBA and Olympia Entertainment in creating a safe and welcoming environment," said Mike Zavodsky, chief business officer for the Pistons. "We thank our fans and the community for their continued support during this time as we worked through all necessary steps and benchmarks required for welcoming you back to Little Caesars Arena safely."

According to officials, there will be protocols in place intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including:

Physically distanced seats

Masks required for those 2 and older, except when eating or drinking at their seating location marked physical distancing while navigating the venue

Completion of health survey screening for all guests no more than 24 hours before the game

Installation of mobile ticket scanning pedestals

Cashless payments in the parking lot and for food and beverage

All bags will be prohibited

In addition to easing the restrictions on large venues, Whitmer announced new guidelines for private gatherings and upped restaurant and bar capacity to 50%.

The new changes will start Friday and remain in effect until April 19.

