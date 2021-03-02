Here are the newest Michigan COVID-19 restriction changes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a series of restriction updates Tuesday, easing up numerous COVID-19 capacity limits.
These changes will begin Friday and remain in effect until April 19.
Restaurants
- 50% capacity for bars and restaurants, up to 100 people. This is up from 25% capacity.
- 11 p.m. curfew, changed from 10 p.m. curfew
Private gatherings
- Private indoor gatherings at homes can have a maximum of 15 people from three different households.
- Private outdoor gatherings can have up to 50 people.
Advertisement
Public gatherings
- Up to 25 people indoors
- Up to 300 people outdoors
Indoor entertainment
- Indoor entertainment venues, including movie theaters and bowling alleys, are allowed to be at 50% capacity, up to 300 people.
- Casinos can operate at 30% capacity.
- Indoor stadiums and arenas that seat fewer than 10,000 people can have 375 attendees. Stadiums that seat more than 10,000 people can have 750 attendees.
Outdoor entertainment
- Outdoor entertainment and recreation facilities can have up to 1,000 people.
Shopping
- Retail stores can allow up to 50% capacity.
Gyms
- Gyms can operate at 30% capacity. Workout equipment must be spaced 6 feet apart, and masks remain required.
Nursing homes
- Both inside and outside visits will be allowed at nursing homes that haven't had a positive COVID-19 test within their facilities in the past 14 days.
- Masks must be worn and distance must be maintained.