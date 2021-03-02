Expand / Collapse search

Here are the newest Michigan COVID-19 restriction changes

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Coronavirus in Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a series of restriction updates Tuesday, easing up numerous COVID-19 capacity limits.

These changes will begin Friday and remain in effect until April 19.

Restaurants

  • 50% capacity for bars and restaurants, up to 100 people. This is up from 25% capacity.
  • 11 p.m. curfew, changed from 10 p.m. curfew

Private gatherings

  • Private indoor gatherings at homes can have a maximum of 15 people from three different households.
  • Private outdoor gatherings can have up to 50 people.

Public gatherings

  • Up to 25 people indoors
  • Up to 300 people outdoors

Indoor entertainment

  • Indoor entertainment venues, including movie theaters and bowling alleys, are allowed to be at 50% capacity, up to 300 people.
  • Casinos can operate at 30% capacity.
  • Indoor stadiums and arenas that seat fewer than 10,000 people can have 375 attendees. Stadiums that seat more than 10,000 people can have 750 attendees.

Outdoor entertainment

  • Outdoor entertainment and recreation facilities can have up to 1,000 people.

Shopping

  • Retail stores can allow up to 50% capacity.

Gyms

  • Gyms can operate at 30% capacity. Workout equipment must be spaced 6 feet apart, and masks remain required.

Nursing homes

  • Both inside and outside visits will be allowed at nursing homes that haven't had a positive COVID-19 test within their facilities in the past 14 days. 
  • Masks must be worn and distance must be maintained. 