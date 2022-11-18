Ford Field tickets for Browns vs Bills on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, according to Ticketmaster

As upstate New York gets punched in the mouth with a four-foot snowstorm, the NFL decided that it was in the best interest of public safety to take this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns out of Buffalo and instead, play it in Detroit.

A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground Friday morning in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit," the league said in a statement on Thursday. "The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm."

Now the game is at Ford Field in Detroit as the Lions are out of town this weekend.

The game is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday and tickets are going on sale at 2 p.m., according to Ticketmaster.com.

Ticketmaster, which has been itself the target of scorn following the Taylor Swift ticket sale debacle that had people waiting hours in a virtual line, is recommending people sign in 10 minutes before tickets go on sale and ensure payment information is up-to-date and accurate.

This isn't a new concept. Eight years ago, a massive snowstorm landed in Buffalo, forcing the game between the Bills and New York Jets in 2014 to be moved to Ford Field on a Monday night.

The Lions left a hilarious parting message to the Bills as they asked Buffalo fans - known for their extreme tailgating - not to break the tables.