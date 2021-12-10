FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 14 picks to win $100,000

article

We're closing in on the end, friends, as this is the last month of the 2021 NFL season without playoff games. Sooner than later, we'll all be making our picks on just a smattering of games to see who will lift the Lombardi Trophy in February.

But that's still a little ways off — and as Week 14 kicks off, you have a chance to win big yourself with FOX Bet Super 6 ! This week, FOX Bet is giving away $100,000 of Terry Bradshaw's money absolutely for free . All you have to do is download the FOX Bet Super 6 app , enter the NFL Sunday Challenge and make your picks on six games from Sunday's Week 14 slate. If you're right, you'll have a shot at the grand prize!

To help you get to the pay window, here are my thoughts on this week's Super 6 games , with all NFL odds via FOX Bet.

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

The last time Dak Prescott faced Washington was 2019, and he carved them up in two games: seven touchdowns, one interception. The Cowboys should be as healthy as they’ve been this season, with the full complement of WRs, both running backs close to 100 percent, Tyron Smith on the offensive line, and DeMarcus Lawrence back from injury (only 37 snaps last week in his return). File it away, but when Randy Gregory returns from the IR, this defense line is going to give QBs real problems.

Taylor Heinicke threw two more TDs last week in another narrow win,and has been very solid during the four-game winning streak (7 TDs, 2 INTs), but the smoke and mirrors show may come to an end this week. Heinicke hasn’t been forced to push the ball down the field (just four "explosive passes" total in the last three games), but he’ll have to do that to keep up with the Cowboys.

The best strategy would be a ground-focused attack behind the resurgent Antonio Gibson (fifth in the NFL in rushing yards) to keep the Dallas offense on the sideline. It is almost literally three yards and a cloud of dust on the ground for Washington, as Gibson averages a mere 3.9 yards per carry.

This feels high scoring, but Washington won’t be able to keep up with the best team in the NFC East. PICK: Cowboys to win by 7-9 points

Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

The Texans looked expansion-level bad last week against the Colts , totaling just 141 yards and a pathetic 2.8 yards per play. They benched Tyrod Taylor for rookie Davis Mills , and there was no difference for the inept offense. Houston never got into the red zone. The two-win Texans are in the mix for the No. 1 pick after the Lions won last week, and you have to wonder if they start benching veterans and toss young guys into the mix to compete while also tanking.

Seattle, on the other hand, is clinging to a 1% chance of making the playoffs, but they need help from half a dozen teams to make that happen. The schedule is favorable, starting with the hapless Texans. But we’re talking about a Seattle team that, despite the win last week, still mustered just 4.8 yards per play, needed a fake punt TD, and turned the ball over twice inside the five-yard line. Russell Wilson averaged a very strange 4.4 yards per pass despite attempting 37 passes against a banged-up 49ers secondary.

The recent history of teams bouncing back and covering after being shut out is impressive (24-8 against the spread, including the Falcons two weeks ago in Jacksonville), so you have to at least consider the Texans here. Seattle safety Jamal Adams suffered a shoulder injury last week, and his status is unclear. He stinks in coverage, but he’s invaluable in the box and rushing the passer.

Still, the AFC South has really struggled against Seattle this season, going 1-2 — and it’d be 0-3 if not for a furious Titans comeback from down two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. PICK: Seahawks to win by 7-9 points

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

This is a divisional rematch from Halloween, when Carolina squeaked out a 19-13 win largely thanks to Matt Ryan throwing two interceptions inside the 25-yard line. Carolina ran for 203 yards, and that was without Christian McCaffrey . But the Panthers have been a turmoil-filled team for weeks, from the Sam Darnold collapse and injury, to the exciting (but brief) return of Cam Newton , to the firing of their OC (Joe Brady).

As unlikely as this sounds, both teams are 5-7 and just one game back of the playoffs in the NFC. So this is basically an elimination game. The Falcons only had 213 yards of total offense in the earlier meeting, with Kyle Pitts catching just two passes. The Panthers are among the best teams in the NFL defending tight ends, giving up a league-low 33 receptions and just one touchdown. Between safety Jeremy Chinn, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Shaq Thompson , they’re well-equipped to contain Pitts. Atlanta ’s success can be found on the ground, as Washington rushed for 190 and the Patriots for 151 versus the Panthers.

First to 17 might win this one. PICK: Falcons to win by 3-4 points

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Coaches are often stubborn, but what we saw from Gus Bradley in the first meeting between these two teams last month was a flat out embarrassment. Knowing that the two-high safety look has given Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense massive problems this season, Las Vegas elected to not employ it. Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five TDs. In the two games since that one, Mahomes has zero TD passes; in the three games prior, he had just two.

So this handicap is easy — will the Raiders attempt to play two safeties high and take away the big play? Five different Chiefs caught passes of 20-plus yards in the last meeting. You should know early in this one if the Chiefs are going to roll or struggle against the one defensive strategy that has proven capable of stopping them.

The total is 52, but the Chiefs are an "Under" team if the opponent plays the two high safeties. PICK: Chiefs to win by 7-9 points

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

In this rivalry game, the Ravens opened up as a small favorite, but enough big money came in on the Browns off the bye to push them up to nearly a field-goal favorite. Cleveland lost to the Ravens two weeks ago, 16-10, in an ugly game with six turnovers (Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions). The Browns were held to just 40 yards rushing and never reached the red zone. Expect things to be different off the bye for Cleveland, which should have gotten healthier at every position (especially QB).

But the real story is the Ravens. After the war with Cleveland, they went on the road and looked exhausted in the fourth quarter, giving up 17 points and losing to the Steelers . The game cost them cornerback Marlon Humphrey , who is now out for the season. Jackson’s struggles continued, as he was sacked seven times. Backup RT Tyre Phillips , in for injured Patrick Mekari , got abused by TJ Watt (3.5 sacks, 6 QB hits). If Phillips has to start this week, he’ll have his hands full with Myles Garrett .

The Ravens' offense has really struggled the past four weeks, scoring 10 against Miami, 16 against Chicago (with Huntley at QB for the sick Jackson), 16 versus the Browns, and 19 versus the Steelers. The Baltimore line is banged up, they’re down to a fourth-string RB in DeVonta Freeman, and there’s definitely a scenario where they get blown out the week after getting beat in Pittsburgh. PICK: Browns to win by 5-6 points

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Sunday night offers up another team in the NFC that Aaron Rodgers dominates. The Bears have lost 10 of 11 to the Packers , with the lone win coming in 2018, the last year of Mike McCarthy's time in Green Bay. Last year, Rodgers had eight TDs and no interceptions versus the Bears; earlier this season he shouted, "I own you" after a touchdown run in Chicago.

Whether it’s Andy Dalton or Justin Fields getting the start, it’s extremely difficult to make a case for the injured Bears here, who are missing defensive starters at all three levels, along with their most reliable receiver, Allen Robinson (hamstring). It was the David Montgomery show against Arizona (141 total yards), but you’re going to need much more of that to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the 9-3 Packers. Matt LaFleuer is 0-2 straight-up and ATS after the bye week, but both losses came against teams that went to the last two Super Bowl (49ers, Bucs). The Bears are not going to the Super Bowl. PICK: Packers to win by 15-21 points

J-MAC'S SUPER 6 PICKS FOR WEEK 14

Cowboys to win by 7-9 points

Seahawks to win by 7-9 points

Falcons to win by 3-4 points

Chiefs to win by 7-9 points

Browns to win by 5-6 points

Packers to win by 15-21 points

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

