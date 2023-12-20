Gabe Vilardi has goal and 2 assists, Jets beat Red Wings 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and two assists, Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night to take sole possession of the Central Division lead.

Axel Jonnson-Fjallby and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist and Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 9-9-3.

WINNIPEG, CANADA - DECEMBER 20: Nikolaj Ehlers #27 and Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a second period goal against the Detroit Red Wings at the Canada Life Centre on December 20, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonath Expand

Patrick Kane and Olli Maatta scored for Detroit, and James Reimer stopped 36 shots. The Red Wings fell to 15-13-4.

Scheifele put it away with 4:48 left with Winnipeg’s fifth goal, converting a setup from Vilardi.

Detroit pulled to 4-2 at 8:41 of the third. Kane converted the rebound of a shot from Dylan Larkin from the side of the net.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Jets: Host Boston on Friday night.