Justin Verlander lands on 15-day IL, delaying long-awaited Comerica Park return

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The Brief Justin Verlander was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation. He was scheduled to make his first home start Sunday night at Comerica Park since rejoining the Tigers. Right-hander Keider Montero was called up from Triple-A Toledo.



Justin Verlander’s long-awaited return to the mound in Detroit has been put on hold.

What they're saying:

The 43-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Local perspective:

Verlander had been scheduled to pitch Sunday night at Comerica Park, which would have marked his first home start since rejoining the Tigers.

What's next:

Right-hander Keider Montero was called up from Triple-A Toledo to take Verlander’s spot on the 26-man roster.

The backstory:

Verlander made his season debut Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five runs in 3 2/3 innings. He signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Tigers in February.