Justin Verlander lands on 15-day IL, delaying long-awaited Comerica Park return
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Justin Verlander’s long-awaited return to the mound in Detroit has been put on hold.
What they're saying:
The 43-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
Local perspective:
Verlander had been scheduled to pitch Sunday night at Comerica Park, which would have marked his first home start since rejoining the Tigers.
What's next:
Right-hander Keider Montero was called up from Triple-A Toledo to take Verlander’s spot on the 26-man roster.
The backstory:
Verlander made his season debut Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five runs in 3 2/3 innings. He signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Tigers in February.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Tigers