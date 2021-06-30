K-9s at Keyworth: Bring your dog to a Detroit City FC game to help animals

Your pup can join you at a Detroit City Football Club game this summer!

Bring your dog to K-9s at Keyworth on July 14.

A $24 ticket allows entry for one person and one dog. It includes access to a party area with a designated section in the grandstand to watch the match, water stations, dog "restrooms," and a dog bandana courtesy of Strategic Staffing Solutions.

A dog beauty pagent will be held at halftime, and the winner will get a DCFC VIP pack.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Michigan Humane Society.

"We’re excited that two of Detroit’s best community organizations are collaborating on such a fun event that includes our furry family members, too," said Cindy Pasky, CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions. "Both DCFC and Michigan Humane are family-oriented in so many ways and real assets to our city. We hope this is the beginning of a great new tradition."

Proof that your dog is up-to-date on vaccinations must be provided for entry. Buy tickets here.