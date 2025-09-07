Legendary Brother Rice football coach Al Fracassa dies at 92

article

The Brief Longtime Brother Rice football coach Al Fracassa died Sunday morning at age 92. Fracassa started coaching Brother Rice in 1969 and remained in that role for 44 seasons until his retirement in 2013. He retired with 430 wins along with nine state championships.



Legendary Brother Rice football coach Al Fracassa died Sunday morning at age 92, the school announced on social media.

The backstory:

Fracassa spent nine seasons as head football and baseball coach at Royal Oak Shrine High School before being named head coach at Birmingham Brother Rice in 1969. He remained in that role for 44 seasons until his retirement in 2013.

According to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, Fracassa retired with 430 wins — a state record at the time — along with nine state championships. He sent more than 300 players on to college, 13 of whom went on to play in the NFL.

Over the course of his career, he was honored as NFL High School Coach of the Year in 1997, National Coach of the Year in 2002 and was a four-time Michigan Coach of the Year.

Al Fracassa (Brother Rice High School)

What they're saying:

"For over five decades, Coach Fracassa was much more than just a coach; he was a cornerstone of our school," Brother Rice said in a statement. "With a record that ranks among the best in Michigan and nationwide, he not only built winning teams but also shaped young men. His legacy is defined not just by championships, but by the character he instilled in his players.

"He taught us to ‘do it better than it’s ever been done before’ and to ‘do it right all the time.’ Not because it was easy, but because excellence demands it."