Lions vs. Chiefs updates: Detroit takes on Kansas City in NFL season's first game

We've finally arrived at one of the most anticipated Detroit Lions seasons in recent memory with fans and even some pundits predicting a different football team out of the Motor City this year.

The 2023-24 season begins with a match against last season's Super Bowl champs where the Lions will face off against Kansas City.

The Lions come into the season favored to not only make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but to win the NFC North for the first time ever (they last won a division in 1993 when the Lions played in the NFC Central).

The Chiefs are going to be a tough opening challenge as they're celebrating their second Super Bowl in four years – and for the first time, Kansas City fans will be at Arrowhead to be part of the party. In 2020, Chiefs players celebrated on the field in front of empty seats due to Covid.

Both teams will be competing with some players out, including a scratch late for Chiefs' Tight End Travis Kelce who injured his knee in practice earlier this week.

First Quarter

The Lions struck first after a 14-play, 91-yard drive ended with a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Detroit started with the game with a three-and-out but managed to hold Kansas City to a single first down before getting the ball back. In what looked like another quick three downs, Detroit introduced their first bit of trickery with a fake punt inside their own red zone.

From there, they marched down the field with Goff completing passes to St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs also showed some speed with the first carries of his career.

Passing

Goff: 5/8, 53 yards, 1 touchdown

Mahomes: 4/6, 39 yards

Running

Montgomery: 5 carries, 24 yards

Edwards-Helaire: 2 carries, 8 yards

Receiving

St. Brown: 3 receptions, 27 yards, 1 touchdown

Watson: 1 reception, 19 yards

Check back later for updates Thursday night

