Expand / Collapse search

Michigan-Ohio State game sets record viewership for FOX Sports

Published 
Ann Arbor
FOX 2 Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan-Ohio State was the most-watched regular season CFB game on Fox Sports.

According to Fox Sports, the game had over 17 million viewers. It was the most-watched regular season CFB game on any net since 2011 

Michigan finished their regular season 12-0 after dominating Ohio State on Saturday 45-23. It was the first win in Columbus for Michigan since 2000.

Michigan will now face Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Michigan to face Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game


 