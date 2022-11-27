Michigan-Ohio State game sets record viewership for FOX Sports
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan-Ohio State was the most-watched regular season CFB game on Fox Sports.
According to Fox Sports, the game had over 17 million viewers. It was the most-watched regular season CFB game on any net since 2011
Michigan finished their regular season 12-0 after dominating Ohio State on Saturday 45-23. It was the first win in Columbus for Michigan since 2000.
Michigan will now face Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3.
