Michigan State's Joshua Langford has season-ending foot surgery

Michigan State senior Joshua Langford has had season-ending foot surgery.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo said Thursday the surgery should help Langford have a chance to play professional basketball in the future.

The shooting guard averaged 15 points a game last season. Langford was one of the team's top defenders before hurting his right foot and needing surgery after playing in 13 games as a junior. He hasn't played at all this season.

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 20: Nick Ward #44 and Joshua Langford #1 of the Michigan State Spartans look on during warm ups prior to the game against Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Breslin Center on February 20, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan.

He started 75 games over three seasons, averaged 10 points and made more than 40% of his 3-point shots. The Alabama native was a highly touted recruit when he signed to play under Izzo in 2016.

No. 15 Michigan State (8-3) hosts Eastern Michigan (9-1) on Saturday night.