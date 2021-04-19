On this day in 1912: 1st game played at what would become Tiger Stadium

article

On April 20, 1912, the first baseball game was played at Navin Field in Detroit, which would later be named Tiger Stadium.

The name Navin Field was replaced by Briggs Stadium in 1935, and the ballfield became Tiger Stadium in 1961.

Seats from Navin Field on display at the Corner Ballpark.

However, baseball was played at the site well before 1912. Bennett Park hosted professional baseball games that began in 1896 before it was replaced with Navin Field in 1911.

The corner of Michigan and Trumbull served as the home for the Tigers, as well as a place for football and concerts.

Over the years, the stadium was expanded and additions were made.

The final game was played at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 27. 1999, a decade after it was added to the National Register of Historic Places and more than two decades after Michigan designated it a historic site.

After the Tigers moved to Comerica Park, the stadium was used for several events, including a concert in 2006, but largely remained empty until the demolition began in 2008

Despite fights to save and redevelop the site, the demolition was completed in September 2009. The field and an original flagpole remained.

The space has since been redeveloped. The Corner Ballpark opened in 2018 and is used by the Detroit Police Athletic League.

In addition to PAL, there are now apartments on the corner.