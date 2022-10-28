The Big House bag policy: What you can, cannot bring to Michigan vs Michigan State game this weekend
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're headed to Ann Arbor for the Michigan vs Michigan State football game this weekend, make sure you know what you can and cannot bring.
The Wolverines take on the Spartans at 7:30 p.m.
Bag policy
Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses.
If you have medical supplies, such as prescriptions, or items for your baby that you need to bring with you, put them in a clear plastic bag.
Permitted items in Michigan Stadium
- Binoculars without cases
- Blankets
- Cell phones
- Foam seat pads
- Radios
- Rain apparel (excluding umbrellas)
- Small cameras with a lens shorter than 6 inches
- Small non-pocket seat cushions without storage slots
Prohibited items in Michigan Stadium
- Aerosol/spray cans
- Alcohol
- Animals, except service animals
- Bags
- Bottles
- Containers, such as coolers
- Flags/flagpoles
- Food
- Irritants
- Items that could obstruct the view of others
- Profane apparel and signs
- Projectiles, such as footballs and beach balls
- Seat cushions with metal or pockets, storage slots, seat backs, arm rests
- Selfie sticks
- Strollers
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Video cameras
- Weapons