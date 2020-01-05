WATCH - Sportsworks Roundtables with Tim McCormick, John Niyo, and Will Burchfield

Sportsworks Sunday night included talk at the Roundtable from Fox Sports Detroit's Tim McCormick as he broke down Michigan State's victory over Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

In addition, Dan Miller was joined by John Niyo of the Detroit News and Will Burchfield of 97.1FM to discuss the NFL Playoff Wild Card weekend, plus the latest on the Lions coaching decisions as well as what's going on with the Pistons and their future.

You can watch the Roundtable every Sunday night on Sportsworks at 11pm on Fox 2.