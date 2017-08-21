Detroit Car Week Aug. 20-24
Car enthusiasts will be showing off their specialty cars this week downtown during Detroit Car Week.
Quicken Loans Summer in the Parks events
Quicken Loans Summer in the Parks offers free daily entertainment all summer long at various parks in Detroit.
Microsoft moving to downtown Detroit
The Microsoft Tech Center, which is one of 40 in the world, will take up more than 40,000 square feet in Bedrock's One Campus Martius.
Meridian Motor City NYE at Campus Martius Dec. 31
Sem, Teresa and Nash Abrahams with Cirque AmongUs join us on The Nine to tell us more about the Meridian Motor City NYE.
Michigan Animal Rescue gets new state-of-the-art facility
Audrey Blaylock and Carin Jones from Michigan Animal Rescue League join us on The Nine.