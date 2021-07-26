Cooking Fresh with M Cantina

M Cantina specializes in gourmet street food - cooked to order. The menu features flavors and ingredients inspired from central Mexico. Executive Chef, Junior Merino, uses ingredients both familiar and exotic fused together to create an unforgettable and shareable experience for your senses.

Merino, who was born and raised in Puebla, Mexico, is known as "the liquid chef." He has hundreds of drink recipes under his belt, both alcoholic and nonalcoholic.

Chef Merino served up Chile Relleno Tacos for The Nine.

RECIPE:

Chile Relleno Tacos

Executive Chef Junior Merino, The Liquid Chef

Ingredients to make the Chile Relleno

1 chile poblano

Queso fresco

2 eggs

1/2 c flour

Ingredients for salsa ranchera

-3 roma tomatoes

- 2 jalapenos

- 1/2 a small onion

- 1 garlic clove

- Pinch Mexican oregano

- Salt, to taste

To make salsa: Blend all ingredients in a blender and hold in fridge until ready to cook

To make chile Relleno: Blister poblano pepper on an open flame. Once all black, sprinkle with salt and put in a ziplock bag until cool. Once cool, remove from bag and peel off the skin. Cut a hole in the top, removing the seeds. Stuff with Queso fresco and roll in flour. Pat off excess flour.

Have a saute pan and cover the bottom with oil and put in low heat until ready to cook.

Separate egg whites from yolks and with a mixer or hand blender, whip egg whites until stiff peaks form. Add folks one at a time and continue to beat.

Dip poblano pepper into egg batter until covered and put in hot oil. Adjust heat if needed but it should cook until golden. Then carefully flip over poblano. Once cooked, place on a paper towel lined plate to absorb some of the oil. In a new pan, add a tablespoon of oil and heat. Pour salsa mixture and cool until the raw tomato flavor is gone. Adjust seasoning if needed. Cut poblano into three pieces and add to pan. Cover and cool on low, while you prepare the tacos.

Heat up three tortillas of your choice on a dry frying pan.

Assemble tacos: Rice, Beans, Poblano pepper