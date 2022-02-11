A burst of snow Friday morning before temperatures seesaw from warm to freezing this weekend

A slick morning commute is on the way as a burst of snow coincides with the a.m. rush.

Totals around an inch, with rain mixing in by mid-morning and a few rain showers lingering this afternoon.

You'll notice the wind too! Which will push us closer to 40 degrees this afternoon.



Scattered snow showers are possible tonight but nothing more than a passing flurry will be around for the weekend as cold air finds its home in Southeast Michigan yet again.

Single-digit low temperatures are likely Sunday morning, with a better opportunity for sub-zero readings by Monday morning with what looks like clearing skies.

But the cold is kicked out by the middle of the week.

Advertisement

Rain is likely with the warm-up and there would be some winter weather mixing in by the end of the week.