A cloudy, rainy, breezy, and cooler Friday before precipitation clears out for the weekend

About one inch of rain is expected late Thursday night through Saturday morning. Flooding concerns however remain very low.

Breezy conditions with increasing clouds for the rest of Thursday night will turn into showers that come in after midnight. A low of 53 is expected.

On Friday, it'll be cloudy, rainy, breezy, and cooler with a high of 57.

For Saturday, they'll be lots of clouds and a chance for a spotty shower with a high of 55.

By Sunday, they'll be sun and clouds keeping things dry with a high of 59.

Next Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 52.