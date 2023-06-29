Air Quality Alert remains in effect as wind flips, draws wildfire smoke back into Southeast Michigan

Another Air Quality Alert is in effect today for Southeast Michigan for pollution from the Canadian wildfires as our wind flips back to the south and draws the smoke back in.

Check out our forecast smoke levels this afternoon, shaded in yellow, which should be lower than our peak but still in the unhealthy category:

(Read what the Air Quality Index colors mean here.)

The haze in the air can cause breathing issues, and irritate your nose, and throat. These impacts are worse if you have an existing heart or lung condition.

People with heart and respiratory problems, those older than 65, and children should stay inside because they are more susceptible to experiencing negative effects, which could be dangerous.

This smoke is expected to lift headed into Friday.

Morning storms to our west will fade as they drift our way, but a leftover shower or storm can't be ruled out mid or late-morning. A better bet arrives this evening.

The severe weather bullseye is way to our south and west leaving us on the fringe. So severe weather isn't likely, but stronger wind gusts can't be ruled out.

We'll crank the humidity up Friday and the summer feel sticks through the weekend and next week.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoons, though they won't define the day.