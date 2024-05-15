Another warm day in metro Detroit with cooler temperatures on the coast

Temperatures will find themselves at similar highs on Wednesday with clouds fading away throughout the day.

As conditions max out at around 73 in Detroit, the sun will begin to show in the afternoon. The sky will open up in the north then to the south across Southeast Michigan, the National Weather Service reports.

However, those close to the shoreline of Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair will notice a markedly cooler day. In Port Huron, temperatures will be much colder - around 58 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

More of the same is expected on Thursday with even sunnier weather.

Showers return to the forecast on Thursday night and continue through Friday.