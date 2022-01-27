Bitter cold temps to hit upper 20s in southeast Michigan Thursday with a good bet for snow tonight

Another bitter cold kicks off the day. Check out the 5 a.m. wind chill!

The wind is out of the south though, which will push our temperatures back to the mid-to-upper 20s by the afternoon (how's that for a warm-up?).

Mostly cloudy skies with nothing more than a passing flurry today, but snow showers are a pretty good bet by evening.

Any accumulation will remain under half an inch this evening and will be finished by tomorrow morning.

Cold air is coming right back Friday and will spark off lake effect snow showers over Lake Huron. That could bring additional lake effect snow to Port Huron and other communities along the Lake Huron Shores.

Weekend weather still looks quiet, perhaps some flurries Sunday before temperatures rebound next week!

The milder weather will come with precipitation too.

It's a ways away, and the details will shift, but at this point rain, snow and ice are all in the realm of possibility.