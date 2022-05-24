Chilly start Tuesday before warming to 70 degrees with lots of sun by afternoon

It's another chilly morning, but a warmer afternoon is coming and skies will be brighter with only high thin clouds filtering the sun at times.

Those clouds are ahead of our next system that'll bring us rain tomorrow, but mainly late in the day and not much. Wet weather will continue off and on Thursday and into Friday.

I have taken the rain out of Saturday (fingers crossed!) and the weekend warm-up is still on! We're closing in on 80 degrees by Sunday.

Memorial Day itself will be even warmer as a strong ridge builds in and temperatures soar into the 80s.