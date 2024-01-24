Dense fog blankets Metro Detroit on Wednesday morning

A foggy start to the morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in play until 11 a.m. Wednesday for much of Southeast Michigan.

At times, visibility could be reduced to as little as ¼ mile.

Temperatures are holding just above freezing. We could also see some spotty slick spots on secondary roads and community roadways.

Showers arrive mid-morning with our next weather maker. This will give us showers through the afternoon with highs in the upper 30.

Rain will stick around through the day on Thursday with highs warming to the lower 40s. Rain chances will be around through the end of the week with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

This weekend looks split with dry and quiet weather Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Next weather maker arrives Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. We could be looking at a wintry mix.