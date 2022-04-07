Detroit Tigers Opening Day: How to get tickets to game vs. White Sox

article

If you want to watch the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox in person on Friday, tickets are still available for the Opening Day game.

While there are no tickets left on the MLB website, resale sites are offering tickets. However, prices on these websites change as demand changes, so you could end up paying more than expected.

As of Thursday afternoon, StubHub has tickets for under $50 before fees. Ticketmaster also has tickets, but you'll be paying more than $50 before fees. The same is true for Vividseats. Seat Geek still has several tickets listed for under $50.

Of course, ticket prices are expected to fluctuate throughout the day and as Friday's 1:10 p.m. start time approaches. For instance, some sites have tickets prices as high as several hundred dollars for one. These prices could drop if they do not sell.

If you can't make it to Comerica Park, you can still catch the action. FOX 2 will have coverage for you all day.