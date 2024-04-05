Detroit Tigers Opening Day forecast: Cold with some spotty showers possible

It'll be a cold day for Tigers fans heading to Detroit to tailgate or watch the home opener Friday.

The cold was expected all week, but the big issue was if there would be rain.

Will it rain on Tigers Opening Day?

The widespread rain we had earlier this week is gone, but the wet weather isn't completely out of the question.

Downtown Detroit is dry as of early Friday morning, while rain is falling in other areas of Southeast Michigan.

Morning showers will linger in Metro Detroit, though the rain won't be persistent. There is a chance for spotty showers through the midday. Occasionally, some snowflakes could be mixed in with drizzle.

By 3 p.m., that rain fades. While the rest of the day will be dry, the game starts at 1:10 p.m., so that means showers are possible during game time.

Opening Day temperature

Bundle up if you're heading to the game. Highs are only forecasted to reach the mid 40s today.

At first pitch, it will be breezy and cool with temps around 42 degrees.

Eclipse forecast and beyond

The cloudy, gray, wet weather is moving out after today.

Clouds fade Saturday and stay away into Sunday. However, the question is whether it will be clear or cloudy for Monday's solar eclipse.

Right now, the forecast is showing rain Monday morning. Current trends show the rain stopping after the morning and clouds gradually clearing, so it could be clear by the time the eclipse happens in the afternoon.

Temperatures will also tick up next week. Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll be well into the 60s.