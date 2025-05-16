DTE power outages: Severe storms leave many customers in the dark

article

The Brief Severe storms hit Southeast Michigan Thursday night going into Friday. The National Weather Service declared many tornado warnings across Southeast Michigan as storms came through. Thousands of DTE customers are without power.



Severe weather impacted Metro Detroit overnight Thursday going into Friday, leading to thousands of DTE customers without power.

This all came from a storm system that traveled across Lake Michigan from Wisconsin.

DTE reported as of 1:30 a.m. that nearly 6,000 customers were without power across all counties.

Check the DTE outage map and report an outage here.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.