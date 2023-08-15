Flood Watch in Metro Detroit expected through Tuesday afternoon with more rain on the way

Most of Southeast Michigan will remain under a Flood Watch for Tuesday morning and afternoon after getting a steady string of showers overnight.

Those showers are expected to linger through much of the day before drier weather returns in the evening.

The watch includes Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw counties in Metro Detroit and stretches as far west and north as Livingston, Genesee, and Shiawasee counties. Much of the main concern is in areas where excessive runoff is common.

That includes heavily urbanized areas with plenty of pavement preventing drainage. The National Weather Service warned rivers, creeks, streams, and other tributaries could be the first places where flooding is detected. Other low-lying and flood-prone locations are also on alert.

Showers Tuesday will come in intervals with some spots getting heavy at times. We could see up to 3 inches of rain possible by the end.

We're expected to rise to the mid-70s Tuesday before falling to the mid-50s overnight.

Conditions will be warmer and drier on Wednesday before thunderstorms return Thursday.