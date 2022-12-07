Foggy start before temperatures make a run toward 50 degrees Wednesday

A bit of patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies won't keep us from making a run toward 50 this afternoon.

Temperatures turn cooler Thursday and Friday as our attention turns to our system making its way onto the West Coast which brings us rain and snow Friday.

Temperatures should be such that whatever snow we get should be heavier and wetter in nature, limiting totals.

Not to mention the roads will be relatively mild so all the snow that falls won't accumulate adding another level of complexity to the forecast. I'll start with a slushy inch or two as a decent bet with some wiggle room on either side of that range.

Another system over the weekend brings light rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, with temperatures hanging near average into next week.