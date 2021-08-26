Heat continues to bake Metro Detroit while southern counties can expect rain

For Monroe and Lenawee counties, they'll be waking up to morning storms. Here's a quick snapshot of the radar at 5 a.m.

These storms may nudge north a bit this morning, but likely won't make it too far, meaning most of us will get through the commute dry with the greatest chance for wet weather across our southern communities.

A front situation to our south will attempt to slip a bit further north today, leaving the chance for an isolated storm this afternoon.

However, coverage will likely remain limited so most of the day will be dry.

It will again be hot and humid. Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees this afternoon with no significant relief coming until next week.

Periodic storm chances will persist Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. At this point, it looks like Friday will offer the greatest coverage and with any storms, heavy rain will be falling.

While that could lead to localized flooding, we are not anticipating any widespread flooding.