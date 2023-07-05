Hot temperatures, shower chances, and elevated levels of ozone Wednesday

After a toasty Fourth of July holiday, Metro Detroit will wind back up for another day of hot temperatures with most of Southeast Michigan hitting the high 80s and low 90s Wednesday.

There is also an air quality alert in effect for elevated levels of ozone through most of the east side of Michigan, which could make outdoor activities difficult for some groups who struggle breathing.

The alert is in effect through the day. The areas under the NWS's alert include Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, and St. Clair counties, as well as Port Huron, Warren, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Adrian, and Monroe.

Today's temperatures will cap off a hot couple of days in Michigan before conditions come back down into the low 80s Thursday and high 70s Friday.

Along with the hot temperatures, there will also be a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Further to the north will be chances of storms. Potential for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight and continue into Thursday.

Friday will be dry.

Read more on the state's Ozone Action Day here.