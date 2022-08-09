Humidity and temperatures dip with pleasant Tuesday on the way

Our weather will turn in a glorious direction today! Cooler and less humid air is sliding into Southeast Michigan.

And the rest of the week won't be so bad either. Temperatures jump up tomorrow as high pressure slips east, but a cold front kicks our temperatures right back down to finish the week.

Our humidity levels shift up a touch tomorrow, but won't soar to levels previously experienced earlier this week.

The cold front moves through late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning with nothing more than a passing sprinkle and rain chances are nil the rest of the week too!