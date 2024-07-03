July 4th Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures climb for the holiday, storms possible

Just in time for the hottest holiday of the year, the weather is doing its job by getting warmer as well. But that also brings a chance of a shower near you.

Temperatures are climbing just in time for the 4th of July but humidity levels will be on the rise, too, with the opportunity for a storm as a cold front approaches.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - 2024/06/12: City urban skyline with a blue sky. Point of view from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Throughout the day on Wednesday, storm chances will increase in the afternoon and then fade again this evening.

But this won't be a sure thing. We're not looking at a lot of rain here. However, an isolated storm isn't out off the question.

The intensity of the storms should remain limited, with low severe weather chances. The cold front comes through, but it doesn't budge the temperatures much into Thursday.

Scattered storms are likely later Friday and we'll keep that chance going Saturday but most of the weekend looks dry as temps stay near and above average for the next several days.