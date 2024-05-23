Memorial Day weather: When it will rain this weekend in Metro Detroit

A huge weekend ahead in Southeast Michigan with so many activities taking place!

Memorial Day weekend unofficially kicks off the start of summer around here, so naturally we all desire good weather. While it does look like most of the days will be manageable there are showers and thunderstorms to discuss.

For those that have Friday off work, you're in for a treat! A beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity will take us into the weekend with a high temperature near 82. A few more clouds arrive Friday night as some late showers move in, and it's after midnight that we'll begin our first round of rain. We wake up Saturday morning with temperatures near 64° and passing rain until roughly noon.

There's a chance we could see these showers and even the occasional rumble of thunder in this window. We then dry out for the second half of Saturday as high temperatures climb to 82 and the skies become more sunny - a nice second half of the day is in store!

Sunday will be the opposite. The day will begin sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s. More clouds will roll in throughout the afternoon, giving us a majority of the day "partly cloudy" designation. The good news is much of the afternoon and evening will be rain free... But showers and thunderstorms will push in Sunday night. As long as you wrap those plans up by 9 p.m. you should be in the clear.

Rain will continue Sunday night into Monday as we transition from thunderstorms to simple rain showers. Much of the day is looking cloudy and wetter with multiple rounds of rain moving through. Temperatures remain in the low 70s thanks to this extra cloud cover and rain.

All in all, it's not a bad extended weekend holiday! Most of Saturday and most of Sunday weather-wise look great. Monday leaves some room for improvement, but we'll take what we can get!

Be safe everyone!