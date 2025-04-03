Metro Detroit flood warning: Four counties at risk

The Brief Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties are all under a flood warning. Between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain fell on Wednesday. The rain is over but officials warn the water will be slow to recede.



The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for portions of four counties after Wednesday night's heavy rains.

Most of Southeast Michigan had been under a flood warning until 10 a.m. on Thursday. However, that expired and the NWS replaced it with an updated and more targeted section that is under a flood warning.

Eastern Washenaw County, most of Wayne County, southeastern Oakland County, and the southern half of Macomb County are all under a flood warning until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The warnings were issued after the areas got between 1.5 inches and 2.75 inches of pouring rain on Wednesday.

Flooding is already occurring and is filling up streams and creeks.

What's next:

The NWS warns that the water will be slow to recede.

A river flood warning is in place for the Clinton River in Macomb County due to moderate flooding there.

The same has been issued for the Rouge River where the flooding is considered minor, according to the NWS.