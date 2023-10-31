Metro Detroit Halloween forecast: Cold with chance for snow flurries during trick-or-treating

A chilly start to Halloween morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Clouds will be around through the day with highs gradually warming to the lower 40s! A few stray flurries are possible this evening with light accumulation possible near The Thumb while other spots are not expecting accumulation.

Trick-or-treating will be a cold one with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s. Lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Temperatures will trend slightly warmer through the end of the week and into this weekend with highs in the mid-40s through mid-week. It'll be dry as well with sunshine through Friday!

The next chance for rain arrives this weekend and will remain very scattered in nature through Saturday. Highs will continue to warm to the lower to mid-50s through Sunday!