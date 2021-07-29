Metro Detroit high wind and hail concerns lessen, but flooding fears remain Thursday morning

Severe weather continues to be a threat early this morning but overall the high wind and hail concern is dropping a bit.

Rain and storms are still a possibility, especially between 6-8 a.m. Flooding now jumps to the top priority as we expect moderate rain to impact us in that window.

The strongest storms of the system railed through Wisconsin and Northern Illinois and are currently slamming Southwest Michigan and the Thumb Area.

Saginaw is also currently dealing with several clusters of very strong storms. This left Southeast Michigan in a zone of less energy and therefore less of a threat for the 60-plus mph winds.

That all said, we are not in the clear!

Rain will fall today between 6-10 a.m. which, if it gets heavy enough, could cause some flooding especially in already saturated areas (which, aren't we all saturated at this point?).

The chance for extremely strong storms is falling, however for us in Southeast Michigan.

The afternoon looks much drier and nicer!

Heading into the weekend we can finally plan on comfortable weather and a drier stretch.

Flash flood watches in Metro Detroit

Catching a break hasn't been the norm for Detroit and its surrounding communities this year. The region has consistently been submerged in weekly storms that have created headaches for commuters while sinking the director at the Great Lakes Water Authority over issues with the agency's pump station.

Despite the good luck, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties are still under flash flood watches until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Most of the ground has already been thoroughly soaked with water, meaning any extra storms will be dropping precipitation that will have little room to go.

It may seem like a familiar tune to hear, but morning commuters will understand the importance of heeding the call of being cautious on some of Metro Detroit's problem freeways. I-94, I-75, and the Lodge have suffered some of the worst casualties of recent flooding this summer.

Great Lakes Water Authority issues storm alert

The GLWA issued a warning Wednesday night asking residents to be on high alert over potential flooding from more storms.

While the agency described its system as "prepared and working as designed," it also said the amount of rain that's fallen recently has left its collection system "partially full" meaning its still draining water out of the system into treatment facilities.

The agency has added extra staff to the Conners Creek and Freud Pumps stations.

