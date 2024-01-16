Icy roads have led to numerous crashes around Metro Detroit on Tuesday morning.

Light snow coating the roads combined with the cold has led to a slick drive. More snow showers are possible as the day progresses. Temperatures will also continue to drop.

As of 8:45 a.m., police are at the scene of at least six crashes on Metro Detroit freeways, including spinouts where drivers have hit the wall. Crashes have also been reported off the freeways.

Drivers are advised to slow down and leave early.

Here's a live look at the roads:

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Crash updates and road closures: