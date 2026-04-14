Metro Detroit severe thunderstorm forecast: Strong winds, hail, flooding, isolated tornado all possible later

The Brief Morning rain fades, leading to a warm and humid day ahead of nighttime storms. Strong thunderstorms move in overnight, with high winds, hail, downpours, and even an isolated tornado all possible. These storms are expected to be the strongest between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.



Another active weather day is lining up across Southeast Michigan, and it’s going to feel a lot like yesterday.

High temperatures climb back near 81°, and while the day doesn’t start completely dry, the early activity should move out fairly quickly.

A round of morning showers—with even a few rumbles of thunder mixed in—is possible through about 10 a.m. After that, we get a break. Skies won’t be perfectly sunny, but the steadier rain exits, and we transition into a warmer, more humid afternoon as energy builds in the atmosphere again.

Winds will be noticeable throughout the day, coming in out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with occasional gusts pushing close to 30 mph. It’ll have that breezy, slightly unsettled feel even during the quieter stretch this afternoon.

Then we turn our attention to tonight.

Severe thunderstorms later

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop after 8 p.m., with the highest likelihood for stronger storms arriving between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. This is a window worth paying attention to. All modes of severe weather are on the table—wind gusts over 60 mph, the potential for large hail, and torrential downpours.

Flooding is a bit more of a concern today as well, especially with already damp ground in spots. There’s also a low but non-zero chance for an isolated tornado.

The timing is what makes this setup more concerning. Storms arriving late at night, right around bedtime or after, can catch people off guard. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts that will wake you up if warnings are issued. That’s key with overnight severe weather.

More rain chances

Looking ahead, the pattern stays active but a little less intense. Wednesday and Thursday remain warm, with highs between 70° and 75°, and periods of on-and-off showers. Wednesday could still squeeze out an isolated rumble of thunder.

Right now, Friday is shaping up to be the one dry day in the stretch—a brief break before a cool down late in the weekend.