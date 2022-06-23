Metro Detroit weather: A break from extreme heat Thursday

A brisk start to the day, yes please!

Temps in the 50s & 60s for now will rise to 80 or so this afternoon. It's a much-needed break from the heat with plenty of sun and low humidity.

Temps are moving back up Friday and Saturday as high pressure shifts to our east, allowing our next chance of rain to arrive as we finish the weekend.

Sunday rain totals look limited as they will likely remain below .25", which is unfortunate as we could use a bit more rain. We won't find that early next week as high pressure builds in behind the cold front and offers up a stable and rain free environment while pushing temps down.