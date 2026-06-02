Metro Detroit weather: Another mild, sunny, and dry day

Get ready for another beautiful weather day!

Temperatures remain near seasonal with afternoon highs around 79 degrees, just two degrees warmer than yesterday. High pressure to our north keep a light north breeze in place, which in turn, maintains low humidity.

What's next:

Change is on the way as that same High pressure tracks south, bringing a southerly wind direction, allowing warmer and more humid conditions by the end of the week. Temperatures are near 90 degrees by Friday. Storms are possible Friday evening with rain staying prominent in the forecast for the weekend.