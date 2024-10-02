Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Bright skies with highs in the 60s Wednesday

Published  October 2, 2024 6:49am EDT
Much cooler feel Wednesday

Despite the cooler feel waking up, a gorgeous day is on tap. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A much cooler feel has settled in after yesterday’s cold front. 

Despite the chill, we’ve got a gorgeous day on tap, with nothing more than a few high, thin clouds drifting overhead this morning. Bright skies and temps in the 60s will dominate this afternoon. 

Rain? Not likely. A moisture-starved cold front rolls in on Friday, offering nothing more than a stray sprinkle—if that. 

Temperatures hold steady, with no big swings in sight. Mostly dry conditions ahead, with a slight chance for showers returning Sunday or Monday. 