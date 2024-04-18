Metro Detroit weather: Calmer day with some rain overnight into Friday

The storms came fast and furious yesterday, and today will be much different.

We may get intervals of sun, but clouds look to win the day overall and another cold front is coming in tonight with rain to accompany it. Wet weather arrives closer to midnight.

We may get some thunder tonight, but severe weather is not in play. That threat stays way to our south and west.

Showers may spill into early Friday but the day dries out quickly and that trend carries us into the weekend.

Temps bottom out this weekend with a bounceback to 60 early next week. PICTURE LINE GRAPH NEXT 7 DAYS