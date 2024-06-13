Metro Detroit weather: Chance for severe thunderstorms Thursday as temps tick toward 90

The heat is on as temps top out near 90° this afternoon! With the heat comes potentially severe thunderstorms, though.

The humidity streams in and will fuel our storm chances. I imagine most of the morning is dry with an isolated storm possible. A better chance for storms exists later today into this evening (5 -10 pm) as a cold front approaches. Severe weather is possible with damaging wind gusts presenting the greatest threat.

The cold front cruises through and our storms fade tonight. A nice feel sets up Friday and Saturday.

Strong ridging builds in by Father's Day and high pressure sets up a southerly flow that funnels moisture back into SE Michigan. The end result being the hottest feel of the year on the way. Check out your forecast highs nudging up toward record highs next week.